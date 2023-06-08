Howes St man charged over ganja, cocaine

Following the seizure of a quantity of narcotics (664 grams of cannabis and 18 grams of cocaine) on 2023-06-05 at Itaballi Landing, Mazaruni River; the accused, 64- year-old Earl Scott, of Lot 43 Howes Street Charlestown Georgetown – appeared before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on 2023-06-07.

He was charged with two counts of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (I) of the Narcotics, Drug and Psycho-tropic Substances Control Act Chapter 10:10.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000, for the cannabis and remains in custody in relation to the cocaine. Both cases were postponed to 2023-06-23.