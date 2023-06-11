Elderly Uitvlugt woman busted with narcotics

An elderly woman has been arrested by the police after being found in possession of narcotics.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit, on Friday at about 2.30 am, acting on information received, police ranks visited the home of the Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara woman, where a search of the premises was requested and granted. During the search which was carried out in her presence, a bulky transparent plastic bag containing several small bulky silver foil wraps and several small white bulky paper parcels on a counter in her kitchen was discovered.