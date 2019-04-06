AFC congratulates Hindu Dharmic Sabha on award from India’s President for outstanding community service

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has extended congratulations to the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha on receiving the Pravasi Samman Award from the Government of India, in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the field of community service.

A release from the party noted that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred by the President of India as a part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

It was reported that President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Dr. Vindhya Persaud recently received the award, which was conferred by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind…..