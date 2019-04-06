Guyana News

AFC congratulates Hindu Dharmic Sabha on award from India’s President for outstanding community service

By Staff Writer
Indian High Commissioner Mahalingam Venkatachalam congratulating the Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s President Dr. Vindhya Persaud at a special event at India House in Georgetown to celebrate the conferral of the Pravasi Samman Award on the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo from the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Facebook page)

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has extended congratulations to the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha on receiving the Pravasi Samman Award from the Government of India, in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the field of community service.

A release from the party noted that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred by the President of India as a part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

It was reported that President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Dr. Vindhya Persaud recently received the award, which was conferred by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind…..

