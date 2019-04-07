‘Critically ill’ manganese miners to be flown to China

Critically ill Chinese nationals who are being treated after falling ill at the Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI) Matthews Ridge, Region One operation, should be leaving for China on Monday, following a request from the Chinese government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that his ministry received a request to facilitate the return of the critically ill to China.

“They are in consultation with the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs and Citizenship to facilitate the process. The medicos would have to consult and agree that transportation is possible but overall permission for the arrangement will have to be granted by Foreign Affairs,” the minister explained…..