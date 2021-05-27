Chinese manganese company gets EPA approval for Region One project

The Chinese-owned Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI), which had to be shut down after the sudden death of two of its workers and the air dashing of 10 others to China in 2019, has had its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Region One project approved by the EPA.

In a notice in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper on Sunday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notified the public that the EIA for the mining of manganese by Guyana Manganese Inc. at Matthews Ridge, Barima-Waini, Region One, had been approved.

It said that the EIA has “fully complied with the Terms and Scope which were set by the EPA in consideration of the submissions made by members of the public.”