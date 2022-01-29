First manganese shipment from revived Region One operation expected by March

Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI), which is currently mining in Region One, is scheduled to begin exporting shipments by March this year, Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh announced on Wednesday.

Singh made the announcement while providing an overview of the extractive industries during his budget presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“The project investment is pegged at US$75 million, and the annual production and shipment of manganese ore concentrates is targeted at 500,000 metric tonnes annually,” Singh said while noting that the extracted ore will be shipped from Port Kaituma.