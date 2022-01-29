Copies of updated law index arrive

The Attorney General’s Chambers has received the first shipment of copies of the completed Consoli-dated Index of Statutes and Subsidiary Legislation updated to 1st January 2021.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Chambers said that the updated index was the product of a collaboration with the IMPACT Justice Project, University of West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill, Barbados.

According to the statement, the shipment arrived on Tuesday and copies will be distributed to key stakeholders in the coming days.