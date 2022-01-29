Man held with suitcase of ganja at Weldaad roadblock

The Guyana Police Force earlier this week arrested a man with suitcase filled with cannabis after the minibus he was travelling in was stopped at the Weldaad Public Road, in Region Five.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, the interception took place on Monday around 08. 15 hrs, when minibus BSS 43028 was stopped at a roadblock. There were a total of 12 persons, including the driver, aboard the bus. “A search was carried out on the said mini-bus and a black suitcase was found which contained two bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing, leaves, seeds and stems suspected to cannabis in the trunk of the minibus,” the police said.