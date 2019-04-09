Guyana News

Visiting EU Ambassadors holds talks with AG, Security Minister

-governance on agenda

By Staff Writer
Attorney General Basil Williams (at centre) with the European Union (EU) Ambassadors shortly after a meeting at the Attorney General’s Chambers ended. (Zoisa Fraser photo)

A visiting delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors yesterday began a series of planned engagements that will target ministers, the opposition and other key stakeholders and governance was among the issues on the agenda.

“From the legal context, we wanted to hear more and the Attorney General has given us a good overview of the situation and how he predicts things will be happening in the future,” Head of the EU Delegation to Guyana Jernej Videtič said shortly after a one-hour meeting with Attorney General Basil Williams had ended.

The non-resident ambassadors, who hail from Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Sweden, had earlier met with the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and there are more meetings planned with ministers today. UK High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn was at the meeting with Williams…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

US to continue to encourage investment in Guyana, new ambassador says

NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

Comments

Trending