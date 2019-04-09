Visiting EU Ambassadors holds talks with AG, Security Minister

A visiting delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors yesterday began a series of planned engagements that will target ministers, the opposition and other key stakeholders and governance was among the issues on the agenda.

“From the legal context, we wanted to hear more and the Attorney General has given us a good overview of the situation and how he predicts things will be happening in the future,” Head of the EU Delegation to Guyana Jernej Videtič said shortly after a one-hour meeting with Attorney General Basil Williams had ended.

The non-resident ambassadors, who hail from Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Sweden, had earlier met with the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and there are more meetings planned with ministers today. UK High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn was at the meeting with Williams…..