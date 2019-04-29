Exxon’s Liza Phase 2 approved

After months of intense negotiations on oil spill coverage and other insurance provisions, ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) was last week granted an environmental permit for its Liza Phase 2 project.

The permit’s granting by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) came on the same day that ExxonMobil and its partner Hess played up developments offshore Guyana with Hess hinting at the possibility of first oil from the Liza Phase 1 project later this year.

It appears that the Liza Phase 2 permit was officially granted after both companies held their first quarter 2019 earnings calls – Hess on Thursday morning and ExxonMobil on Friday morning.

“Yes it is true. They have met all the requirements as requested, including approval of their plan for development from the Department of Energy,” EPA head Dr Vincent Adams told Stabroek News when contacted yesterday…..