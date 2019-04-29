Former Guyana Goldfields chairman threatens lawsuit against management

In an increasingly bitter battle for control of the company, former Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) Chairman, Patrick Sheridan, has alleged that the current CEO, Scott Caldwell, and his associates, are involved in suspicious activity and has threatened to file a lawsuit if the Board does not act.

A recent statement issued on behalf of dissent shareholders said that Sheridan had sent a letter dated April 10 to GGI’s Board of Directors urging them to commence a claim against Caldwell “for a series of disturbing allegations of misconduct at the company’s head office and the Aurora Gold Mine.”

GGI owns the Aurora mine in Region Seven here. A proxy battle is currently raging over control of the company as Sheridan, who was ousted from the company in July last year, now leads a group of shareholders that are aiming to take over the Board…..