Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Three months after La Bonne Intention (LBI) resident Kallicharran Sawak succumbed to injuries he allegedly sustained while in custody at the Sparendaam Police Station lock-up, three men, including two Venezuelan nationals, have been charged with his murder.

Luis Alfredo Vasquez Gonzalez, 23, a labourer of Venezuela, Jose Eulice Lezama Manoeiro, 24, a labourer also of Venezuela, and Heeralall Girdhari, 26, a speed boat captain of Eteringbang, Cuyuni River are accused of murdering Sawak between January 17th and January 28th at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

The charge was read yesterday by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. However, only Gonzalez, who the police had said was the second-in-command of a notorious ‘Sindicato’ gang, was present…..