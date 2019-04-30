Trio to stand trial for Bourda cheese vendor murder

Less than a week after a case was made out against three of the four men charged with the murder of Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan committed them to stand trial in the High Court.
The three accused are Roy Sanford, of ‘A’ Field, Sophia; Akeem Morris, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, of Eccles Park, East Bank Demerara. It is alleged that the three men on August 15th, 2018, at Robb Street, Bourda, in the course or furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramalho…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments