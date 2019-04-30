Guyana News

Trio to stand trial for Bourda cheese vendor murder

By Staff Writer
George Paton

Less than a week after a case was made out against three of the four men charged with the murder of Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan committed them to stand trial in the High Court.

The three accused are Roy Sanford, of ‘A’ Field, Sophia; Akeem Morris, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, of Eccles Park, East Bank Demerara. It is alleged that the three men on August 15th, 2018, at Robb Street, Bourda, in the course or furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramalho…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Guyana Goldfields reaches settlement with shareholders behind proxy challenge

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

Comments

Trending