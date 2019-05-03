City calling on lease holders to clarify status of lands

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), having found that several lands leased by the city to private citizens are either unutilized or their agreements have expired, is advising lease holders to visit the office to examine the current status of the lands.

The call is being made in the spirit of accountability and transparency, a press release issued yesterday by the M&CC said, adding that it is important that the matter be addressed with urgency. The Council also noted that several lands formerly owned by them are now under the stewardship of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), and so citizens need to be engaged on that matter as well.

In this light, the M&CC and the GLSC will be meeting soon to discuss the status of reserves and other public spaces within the city, the release noted.