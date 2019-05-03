Cops seeking Dazzell Housing Scheme man over drugs, ammo

Vassie Gordon Barry, 42, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking committed on April 27, 2019 at Dazzell Housing Scheme & Alpha Hotel, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police bulletin yesterday, anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Barry is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is Lot 832 Dazzell Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.