Guyana News

Cops seeking Dazzell Housing Scheme man over drugs, ammo

By Staff Writer
Vassie Gordon Barry

Vassie Gordon Barry, 42, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking committed on April 27, 2019 at Dazzell Housing Scheme & Alpha Hotel, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police bulletin yesterday, anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of  Barry is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is Lot 832 Dazzell Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.  

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Harmon appointment due to need for help in managing Ministry of the Presidency – Granger

Albouystown shopkeeper killed by home invaders

Cummings assumes Foreign Affairs portfolio

Comments

Trending