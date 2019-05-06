Skeldon moneychanger shot during robbery at Springlands

Three bandits, two of whom were armed with guns, shot a Skeldon moneychanger while robbing him at Springlands, Corentyne, yesterday morning.

Mohamed Abdul Razack also known as ‘Azeem’, 44, of Lot 23 Eliza Avenue, Springlands, Upper Corentyne, explained that had he not fought off the armed bandits, he would have been shot in his face.

The man said he was on the Springlands Public Road, in front of the entrance to the backtrack route, a short distance away from the Springlands Police Station at around 5:25 am yesterday, when three men with hoods on, rushed to him…..