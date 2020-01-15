Skeldon moneychanger robbed of $3M

A Skeldon moneychanger was yesterday robbed of $3M in local and foreign currency while on his way to ply his trade at the Skeldon Market by three unmasked bandits armed with a cutlass.

After the robbery police questioned the man as to how he was able to accumulate such a large sum of money.

Daneshwar Panalall, also known as `Peter’, 40, of Lot 114 Eliza Mary, Springlands, Corentyne, explained that he was heading to work around 7.15 am yesterday on his motorcycle when the three men, one of whom was armed with a cutlass, attacked him at the head of his street.