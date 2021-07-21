Guyana News

Two moneychangers robbed at Skeldon Market

Two moneychangers and another man were yesterday robbed of cash and cellular phones while plying their trade at the Skeldon Market.

Hemo Seenarine, 28, a moneychanger of Lot 612 Rahaman Street, Corentyne was robbed of $500,000 cash; Colwayne Lyte, 20 of Lot 18 Albert Street, Corriverton, was robbed of two cellular phones totalling $167,000; while Rajkumar Shivgobin, 50, another moneychanger of Lot 76 Church Street Number 78 Village, Corentyne, was robbed of $20,oo0.

The trio were robbed just around 10.20 am at various parts of the market by three males armed with a gun and knife.