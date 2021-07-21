Two moneychangers robbed at Skeldon Market

Two moneychangers and another man were yesterday robbed of cash and cellular phones while plying their trade at the Skeldon Market.

Hemo Seenarine, 28, a moneychanger of Lot 612 Rahaman Street, Corentyne was robbed of $500,000 cash; Colwayne Lyte, 20 of Lot 18 Albert Street, Corriverton, was robbed of two cellular phones totalling $167,000; while Rajkumar Shivgobin, 50, another moneychanger of Lot 76 Church Street Number 78 Village, Corentyne, was robbed of $20,oo0.

The trio were robbed just around 10.20 am at various parts of the market by three males armed with a gun and knife.