Guyana News

Father of 13 charged after 21-lbs ganja bust

By Staff Writer
Rudy Cort

A father of 13 was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with possession of over 20 pounds of cannabis, which police found in a taxi on Sheriff Street, in Georgetown.

Vendor Rudy Cort, of 327 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was charged with possession of narcotics for trafficking.

The charge against Cort stated that on May 3rd, he along with taxi driver Lindon Humphrey were caught at Sheriff Street with 9.590 kilogrammes of cannabis, equivalent to 21.1 pounds, in the trunk of a vehicle. The vehicle, HC 9353, is the property of Humphrey…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ex-cop facing extradition to US on drug trafficking charges

By
Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Man gets 65 years for murdering neighbour over Handsome Tree land

By

Comments

Trending