Aruka man freed of shooting death of acquaintance

Trevor Williams, who was charged with shooting a man dead in 2013, was yesterday freed of the charge, after Justice Navindra Singh upheld a no-case submission.

It was alleged that Williams, of Kamwatta, Aruka River, on April 4, 2013, at Bruck Up Landing, North West District, unlawfully killed Randy Raphael.

Justice Singh empanelled a jury yesterday, which resulted in five witnesses giving testimony on the matter.

The state’s case was prosecuted by Tariq Mohamed, Tuanna Hardy and Abigail Gibbs, while the accused was represented by attorney Mark Conway…..