Alex Arjoon’s ‘Inside REEL’ to launch mini documentaries on majestic hinterland

A young Guyanese with a passion for wildlife photography would soon be taking us on a journey to remote areas with the launch of his mini documentary series on adventure tourism titled ‘Inside REEL.’

Filmed and produced through his production company, REEL Guyana, Alex Arjoon is all excited about the launch, which takes place on May 20 via online media.

The documentaries, which are narrated by the legendary singer/songwriter, Dave Martins, consist of six episodes about eight to 10 minutes long. These would be streamed on FaceBook and YouTube and aired weekly on television…..