Kitty residents call on Minister to address noisy Station St bar

Residents of Station Street, Kitty, are calling on the authorities to resolve a problem of noise nuisance within the community.

In a letter to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, dated January 15, 2019, the residents stated that the Roopa’s Bar, located at 58 Upper Station Street, Kitty, usually blasts loud music, which affects all of the surrounding neighbours.

The letter, which was written by Azeem Baksh, further added that the loud music goes well after the 2 am curfew on most days, but especially on the weekends. Baksh explained that his children and grandchildren are affected, especially since they have school work to do…..