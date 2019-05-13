Disciplinary action for cops who refuse to take reports

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force do not have the right to refuse to take reports from victims regardless of the jurisdiction where the incident occurred and those who are found guilty of such action will be disciplined.

This is according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, who said that in such instances, systems are in place for the reports to be forwarded to the necessary locations despite the distance.

“The report must be taken so that even though the relevant and the more central police station that has to take it [is not nearby], that will be conveyed to that police station. I think that might just be lethargy and laziness on the part of the policeman who is told about the report,” the minister said…..