Second man remanded over murder of taxi driver on Norton St

Osafa Grundell

A second man was yesterday brought before a city court and charged with the murder of taxi driver, Marlon Rodney.

Osafa Grundell, called ‘Curlup’, was read the murder charge in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that between April 25 and April 30, Grundell murdered Marlon Deon Rodney, called ‘George’…..

