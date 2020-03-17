Four more prosecution witnesses to testify in taxi driver murder PI

Four witnesses are still to testify for the prosecution in the preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Osafo Grundell called ‘Curl Up,’ and James Fraser, called ‘Damo,’ who are charged with the murder of taxi driver Marlon Seon Rodney.

When the PI continued yesterday before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, in Georgetown, Shaquille Dion, a witness, took the stand to continue his testimony about what he saw on the day in question. Detective Inspector Suraj Singh, who is attached to the Criminal Investiga-tion Department (CID), also took the stand to give his testimony yesterday.

According to the police, between April 25 and April 30, Grundell and Fraser murdered Rodney. Rodney succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention at the George-town Public Hospital, where he was a patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

The PI is due to continue on March 25th, 2020.