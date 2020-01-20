Ten witnesses to testify in taxi driver murder PI

Ten witnesses are expected to testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Osafa Grundell and James Fraser, who are accused of killing taxi driver Marlon Rodney.

This was disclosed by Prosecutor Dominic Bess during a hearing in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Five on Thursday. Bess then asked presiding magistrate Faith McGusty if she was aware that the DNA results of the burnt remains that were found in the trunk of a torched car at Letter T backlands, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, were identified as those of one of the witnesses, Collin Rodney, who is the cousin of the deceased.

The magistrate responded that she was briefed about the DNA results and that advice is currently being sought regarding the matter.