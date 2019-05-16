Fruit vendor gets four years in jail for sexually abusing 13-year-old

A four-year sentence was yesterday handed down to a fruit vendor charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl with a disability.
The charge against Octavius Williams stated that on January 31, in Georgetown, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
Williams was on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The matter was prosecuted by police prosecutor Neville Jeffers…..
