In 1st crop, 17,522 bags seed paddy produced at Burma – ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) says that during the first crop, 17,522 bags of seed paddy were produced at the Burma Rice Research Station.

The release said that the varieties planted included GRDB 10, GRDB 15, and G98-196 among others.

The GRDB 15 is a medium grain variety which was released in 2018 and continues to receive good reviews from farmers, being described as “excellent” in field conditions. It was stated to have comprised approximately 20 per cent of paddy cultivation during the first crop.

Approximately 3,000 breeding lines are currently being studied seasonally at the Research Station as the Board works to ensure that farmers have access to quality seed lines which can withstand the changing climatic conditions while at the same time improving yields…..