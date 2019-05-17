Logger freed of charge of murdering employee

Owing to the prosecution’s failure to present sufficient evidence establishing that he had murdered one of his employees, Rajesh Roopnarine, was yesterday morning discharged of the capital offence.

The indictment levelled against the logger to which he had pleaded not guilty, was that he murdered David Campbell on December 6th 2014, by setting his Mabura mining camp on fire. Campbell succumbed to injuries he sustained in the fire, days after the camp was set alight.

Though calling three witnesses to the stand, the prosecution was hoping to primarily prove its case against Roopnarine through a dying declaration which it contended Campbell had made…..