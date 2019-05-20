Gun-toting bandits storm Diamond house, rob family

A Diamond, East Bank Demerara family was left traumatised after four bandits pounced on them while they were having a celebration on Saturday night, beating and robbing them of valuables and cash.

What was supposed to be a normal evening of enjoying each other’s company during a birth anniversary celebration for the Pasha family quickly turned to terror after four bandits, three armed with guns and one with a cutlass, barged in and held them at gunpoint at their 21st Avenue, Back Half, Diamond home.

The family spoke with Stabroek News yesterday afternoon while they were still in the process of counting their losses and recovering from the trauma. They related that around 9:30 pm, after the birthday party was ending, some members of the family were hanging out in the yard while others were in the house…..