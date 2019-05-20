Nascimento, Nandlall urge Integrity Commission to act against errant public officials

Saying that errant public officials including ministers have been given enough time to declare their assets and liabilities, opposition parliamentarian Anil Nandlall on Friday called on the Integrity Commission to commence legal proceedings.

“Here you have a flagrant violation of the Integrity Act being committed with impunity and no effort is being made by those who control the Integrity Commission to prosecute these offenders. The Director of Public Prosecutions office should be engaged and advice obtained and persons prosecuted,” Nandlall told Stabroek News.

From last November to now, seven lists containing names of hundreds of public officers who have not complied with the Act, have been published in the Official Gazette and based on the feedback from the commission, many of them are still to submit their declaration forms…..