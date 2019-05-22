Gunraj wants penalties for GECOM staff who failed to work with hiring probe

Opposition-nominated member of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Sase Gunraj is calling for members of the secretariat to face penalties after they failed to co-operate with a recent investigation by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) into the hiring practices at GECOM.

Following yesterday’s statutory meeting Gunraj told reporters that his issue with the report which was tabled in Parliament earlier this month is not its findings but comments which indicate that staff members failed to provide information both as promised to and as requested by the ERC.

He noted specifically that Chairman of GECOM, retired Justice James Patterson claimed that statements in the report which said he did not provide information were inaccurate because “in truth and in fact he had given instructions to staff members of the commission to provide those reports.” ….