Guyana News

Non Pareil woman granted $50,000 bail on fraudulent conversion charge

A young Non Pareil mother was granted bail yesterday, after she was brought before a city court to be charged with fraudulent conversion of a gold chain.

Diana Vickam, a 20-year-old mother of Lot 1 Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday charged with the fraudulent conversion of a gold chain worth $120,000, property of Maurice Charran…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

SARA probing award of oil blocks

By

Female taxi driver was strangled – autopsy

By

Man gets 16 years and 8 months for 2008 killing of scrap iron dealer

By

Comments

Trending