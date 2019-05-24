Ministry donates oil spill resources to civil defence body

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Wednesday received four containers’ worth of oil spill resources, which will be used for training of personnel in key agencies, to equip them for any possible adverse effects in the oil sector.

The resources, which are a Government of Guyana donation, were handed over by the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy, to Warrant Officer Carlton Semple, at the CDC’s Alternate Emergency Operations Centre at Timehri.

According to a release from the ministry, Petroleum Geologist in the Department of Energy, Marissa Foster, indicated that the purchase was made primarily for training purposes, to boost the capacity of key stakeholder agencies…..