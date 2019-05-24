UG graduate and lecturer win inaugural 2018-19 Guyana Innovation Prize

A University of Guyana (UG) graduate, Lisa Dublin, along with Dr Dawn Fox, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, have earned themselves the distinction of being the winners of the inaugural 2018-2019 Guyana Innovation Prize.

The total prize is US$10,000 and it will be presented to the winners at the Diaspora/Entrepreneurship conference in July.

According to a UG release, The Innovation Prize is not a research grant, but instead, provides pre-seed funding to commercially viable research in agro-processing and technology undertaken by students, alumni, and faculty of the University of Guyana.

The award sees promising research ideas being selected based on a competitive application process. Selected Innovation Prize Venture Fellows are then paired with mentors, both in and outside of Guyana, over a 12-month period, to help develop business plans and revenue models for commercially viable, scalable businesses…..