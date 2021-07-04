Guyana News

UG Professors win Guyana Innovation grants

Raymond Jagessar
Raymond Jagessar
By

University of Guyana (UG) Professors Subramaniam Gomathinayagam and Raymond Jagessar were recently recognised by the Guyana Innovation Prize Stakeholders for their outstanding work in the fields of agriculture and food-based science, respectively.

Prof. Gomathinayagam lectures Biology of Plants, Biotechnology, and Plant Cellular Biology and Prof. Jagessar lectures Organic and Inorganic Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, UG said they were both recipients of grants for their innovative projects under the 2021 Innovation Guyana