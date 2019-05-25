Anna Regina man charged with murdering wife

Davanand Narine, the man who attempted to take his own life after he allegedly fatally stabbed his wife at their Anna Regina, Essequibo home last week, was remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday charged with murder.

It is alleged that on May 16th at Anna Regina, Essequibo, Narine murdered Farida Khayum.

Narine, a 50-year-old chainsaw operator, was not required to enter a plea to the capital offence of murder which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..