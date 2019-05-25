Bus conductor charged with raping woman in 2016

A minibus conductor was yesterday remanded to prison after answering to a charge of raping a woman in 2016.

Dorian Fredericks stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him a charge which stated that between October 1, 2016 and October 31, 2016, the accused engaged in sexual penetration of the woman without her consent.

Fredericks was not required to plead to the indictable charge read during a closed hearing.

He was later remanded to prison and will return to court on May 29th.

Facts relating to the matter indicate that between the dates mentioned in the charge, the accused slapped the complainant in her face, pushed her onto the bed, then raped her. The matter was reported and the accused later charged.