West Berbice cattle thieves held with stolen meat, illegal firearm

A West Coast Berbice man, his son and a workman were yesterday arrested with an unlicensed firearm and stolen meat in Berbice.

According to information gathered, Fazal Habibulla, a cattle farmer informed the police that he had received information that the men had shot one of his buffaloes at his ranch in the Abary backdam and were bringing out the meat to sell.

The police acted on the information and found the men with the firearm and meat yesterday morning.

According to a police source, the men were discovered with two firearms. The source said one shotgun is licensed while the other is not. The source further related that checks are being made to ascertain whether the licence for one of the shotguns is up to date…..