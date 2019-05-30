Guyana News

Labourer accused of robbing policewoman with scissors

Jafar Carter

A labourer who was accused of robbing a policewoman, was yesterday remanded to prison after he denied the allegation.

Jafar Carter, a resident of Haslington, East Coast  Demerara denied the charge which stated that on May 25, at Shell Gas Station, located at Regent and King streets, he robbed Shamain Timmerman of a purse valued $5,000, a phone valued $26,000 and $5,000 cash, while being armed with a pair of scissors.

The charge was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court…..

