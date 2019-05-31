Man sentenced to 12 years for killing sparked by water gun attack

Levi Stephens was yesterday morning sentenced to 12 years in jail for the unlawful killing of a man whom he said shot at him with a water gun.

Originally charged with the capital offence of murder, to which he pleaded not guilty, Stephens indicated, through his attorney, his intention of pleading to the lesser offence of manslaughter, which was accepted by the court.

He admitted that on March 16th, 2017 at Kumu Village, Central Rupununi, he unlawfully killed Arnold Gordon.

Presenting the facts of the case, Prosecutor Sarah Martin said that on the day in question, Gordon and his nephew had gone fishing and then went to Stephens’ home to see him. While there, the nephew observed Stephens hitting Gordon on his back with a piece of wood.

Martin said that the nephew brought….