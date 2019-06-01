Cannabis for cancer lands ex-soldier 18-month jail sentence

A former soldier was handed an 18 month-sentence yesterday after he admitted that cannabis found by police in his home was to be used alongside other “bush medicine” to treat his prostate cancer.

Remington Griffith and his 18-year-old son, Shaquille Griffith, both stood before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the joint charge to them in Georgetown.

It was alleged that the Griffiths, on May 28th, at Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, had 371 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking in their possession.

While Remington pleaded guilty, his son denied the charge…..