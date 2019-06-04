Guyana News

Court sets date for ruling on attempted murder charge against Daby

Maryann Daby

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly is expected to make a ruling in the next two weeks on whether a case has been made out against Maryann Daby, who is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

At the resumption of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge, which is being conducted by Magistrate Daly, police prosecutor Richard Harris replied to a no-case submission previously made by attorney Mark Waldron, who is representing the accused…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Wanted Black Bush man remanded on narcotics charge

By

Flash flood washes away sections of Aishalton bridge access

By

Main suspect in fatal beating of lance corporal still on duty

By

Comments

Trending