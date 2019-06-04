Court sets date for ruling on attempted murder charge against Daby

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly is expected to make a ruling in the next two weeks on whether a case has been made out against Maryann Daby, who is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.
At the resumption of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge, which is being conducted by Magistrate Daly, police prosecutor Richard Harris replied to a no-case submission previously made by attorney Mark Waldron, who is representing the accused…..
