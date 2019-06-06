GuySuCo’s proposed sale, lease of lands may contravene NICIL order

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) appears set to sell lands that were transferred to the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) by a 2017 Order.

A recommendation by the company’s management to the Lands Committee, signed by Company Secretary Frederick Singh and seen by Stabroek News, advises the sale or lease of more than 20 acres of land located at Ogle and Goedverwagting to the Guyana Baseball League, NABI Construction and Reaz Khan of GUYAMERICA CONSTRUCTION INC.

According to the document, a 2016 application by the Baseball League for the sale of 20.9014 acres of the lands for the establishment of a Baseball Academy had been granted by the Board of Directors…..