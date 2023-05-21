Land repossessed by gov’t at Peters Hall resold at market prices – AG

Two years after PNCR member and attorney-at-law, James Bond, and former acting Chief Executive Officer of National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London, were taken to court over the sale of state lands at Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the government says that it has recovered all of the parcels and has resold some at market value back to the buyers.

And with proposals from other companies to also pay market value and obtain new leases for the respective properties, government is also mulling the way ahead in disposing of the prime real estate.