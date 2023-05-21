Works progressing on alternate East Bank highway

Despite minor setbacks, works are progressing on the alternate East Bank Demerara four-lane road being constructed under the Ministry of Housing and Water.

At present, the surface of the road south of Mocha Road to Farm, which was once occupied by squatters, is being cast. Other sections of the road have already been surfaced and are awaiting finishing works.

“As you can see, we are casting the carriageway. We are getting trucks rapid (cement mixing trucks) and we are working at a fast pace trying to finish the work as soon as possible,” a worker, who asked not to be named, explained.