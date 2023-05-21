Enmore Grass Field residents get land titles

The first twenty-two families residing at a now regularised section of Planta-tion Hope (Enmore Grass Field), East Coast Deme-rara are now in possession of their Certificate of Title.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) in a statement yesterday said that this is in keeping with a commitment of President Irfaan Ali.

The first set of Titles were presented to the families yesterday by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, less than one week after processing of the ownership documents commenced. Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Gladwin Charles, Head of CHPA’s Conveyance Unit, Esther Stephens and other officials were also present.