Gov’t hosts review of UN SDGs at St Ignatius

The government yesterday hosted a review at St Igna-tius Village, Region Nine of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The SDGs encompass 17 objectives including no poverty, zero hunger, clean water and sanitation and good health and well-being and are intended to be achieved by 2030.
A release from the Ministry of Finance said that Senior Finance Minis-ter Dr Ashni K. Singh and the Ministry of Finance together with other ministers hosted a Hinterland Stakeholder Consultation on the Presentation of Guyana’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the SDGs.