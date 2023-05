CCJ to hold sitting here in June

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is to hold a sitting here next month during which five cases will be deliberated on.

A notice in Friday’s Stabroek News said the court will sit at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday, June 21st and Thursday, June 22nd.

It will hear five matters including two from Guyana.

The court will hear the case of Micah Williams v The Director of Public Prosecutions and Sasedai Kumarie Persaud v Sherene Mongroo, Zenobia Rosenberg and Indranie Mulchand.