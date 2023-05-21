Biker dies after collision with dog on Rupert Craig Highway

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 3 am yesterday on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal.

The incident involved motorcycle #CM 1892 ridden by Shamar Frank Wilson (now deceased), a 27-year-old of Lot 85 Quamina Street, George-town.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that the motorcycle was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Rupert Craig Highway when a dog ran across the road into the motorcycle’s path. The front of the motorcycle hit the dog and the motorcyclist lost control and fell onto the road surface.